Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $577,000 in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14. CLPS Incorporation has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

