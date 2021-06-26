Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $536,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 517.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 231,922 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

