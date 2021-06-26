Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $383.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.56 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.80.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,523 shares of company stock worth $48,782,968 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

