Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

