Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

