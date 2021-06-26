Aviva PLC Sells 6,856 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 74.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 377,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 161,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,421,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $8,093,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 545.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 76,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

AXNX opened at $66.90 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,999,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,076,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

