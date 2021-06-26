Aviva PLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $109,774,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,810,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $45,799,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 13.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH stock opened at $436.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $453.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $422.66.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.36.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

