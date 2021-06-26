Aviva PLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,828 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock worth $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,563 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 15.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,845 shares of the software’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth approximately $3,386,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 388.94 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.70.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTR. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $332,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $143,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,109 shares of company stock valued at $32,276,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

