Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.21.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $163.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.22 and a 1 year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.