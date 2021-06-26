Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. Avista has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

