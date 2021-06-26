Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

