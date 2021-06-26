Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,941 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUSV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 417,943 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $31.78 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69.

