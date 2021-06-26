Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Change Path LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $89.47 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $65.27 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

