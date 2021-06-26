Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.30 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

