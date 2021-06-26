Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $583,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

