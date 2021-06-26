Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146,389 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Entergy were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.