Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 121 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in CarMax were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of KMX opened at $127.40 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

