Avalon Investment & Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 809 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Netflix were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $527.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $501.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.14 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

