Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $612,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $17,024,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2,192.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $159.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

