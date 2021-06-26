Avalon Investment & Advisory Increases Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,781,661.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.