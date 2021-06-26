Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 184 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $467.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $464.34. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

