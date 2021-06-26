Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 1.9%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 2,535,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 435,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative return on equity of 249.88% and a negative net margin of 858.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,352 shares during the period. 4.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

