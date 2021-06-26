Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Avalara worth $66,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 400.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,958,953. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVLR opened at $163.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.85. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.22 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Avalara’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

