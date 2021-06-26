AT&T Inc. (T) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on August 2nd

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

AT&T has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

