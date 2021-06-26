Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,131,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after acquiring an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.