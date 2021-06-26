ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$46.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price (up previously from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get ATCO alerts:

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$44.96. The company had a trading volume of 198,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,682. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.