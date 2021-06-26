ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $686.21 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

