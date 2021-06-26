Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at CIBC

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.69.

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$7.19 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

