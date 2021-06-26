Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after acquiring an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after buying an additional 21,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,070,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

