Arqma Hits Market Capitalization of $459,201.29 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $459,201.29 and $32,067.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,109.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.63 or 0.05688781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.18 or 0.01423825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00397957 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00125076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.00609712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00386000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007359 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00038865 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 15,649,078 coins and its circulating supply is 9,604,534 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

