ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,101,756 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101,756 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.94.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.