Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.44.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

