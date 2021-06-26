Arctis Global LLC Buys New Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,025,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,498,000. Rekor Systems makes up approximately 5.7% of Arctis Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,302 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,827 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $1,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $10.49. 3,695,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,081. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $430.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.97.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

