ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $471,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

