ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AETUF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 55,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

