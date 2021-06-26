AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $81.49

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.49, but opened at $86.05. AppLovin shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 2,753 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
