AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $81.49

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.49, but opened at $86.05. AppLovin shares last traded at $85.50, with a volume of 2,753 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.