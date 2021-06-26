Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 111,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $646.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $30,241.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $30,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,487 shares of company stock worth $227,732 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

