Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.