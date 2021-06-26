Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Apple stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

