AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 21.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

NASDAQ APPF opened at $144.91 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.