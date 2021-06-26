AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Holdings Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 21.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 59.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ APPF opened at $144.91 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.46.
In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF).
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.