Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) PT Raised to $10.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AM. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of AM opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.31. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

