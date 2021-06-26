Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 576,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

