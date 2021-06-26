Anchor Price Reaches $0.78 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $24,884.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00587115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038559 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

