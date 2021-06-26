Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AVXL stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,547. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

