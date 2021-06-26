Analysts Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $42.40

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Get PROS alerts:

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

PRO stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 1.67. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.