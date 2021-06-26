Analysts Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target at C$28.43

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.43.

AC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE AC traded down C$0.47 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.91. 3,567,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.17. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.48 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

