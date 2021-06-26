Analysts Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Proofpoint posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.37. The company had a trading volume of 526,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,211. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $174.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.09 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

