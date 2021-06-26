Analysts Expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post $60.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $61.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $245.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million.

PAYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,580,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

