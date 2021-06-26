Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $0.18. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.91. 25,211,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,429,955. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 450,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.