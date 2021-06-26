Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,628 shares of company stock worth $16,690,472. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.68. 3,967,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.