Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,628 shares of company stock worth $16,690,472. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.68. 3,967,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,174. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.71 and a beta of 1.91.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.